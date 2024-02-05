See If You’re a Winner! 45 Guns in 45 Days

You have a chance to Win A Gun every day between now and March 20,2024 on Cat Country 102.9. Tickets are available while supplies last at Billings Holiday/Circle K Stores, the American Legion, the Grand Stand Casino and Sports Bar, Triple Play Baseball, Muzzle Loader Cafe & Powderhorn Lounge, Palace Bar & Lanes, and High Plains Brewing while supplies last.

Get our free mobile app

Listen to Cat Country 102.9 on weekday mornings between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. when the daily drawing happens. Saturday and Sunday's winners will be drawn the following Monday morning.

Here is the updated list of daily winners:

February 5: Browning X-Bolt Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) Winner: Robert Marshall, Billings