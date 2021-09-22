Over 10,000 tickets were sold for the Luke Combs concert in Billings last night (Tuesday 9/21) says Ray Massie, Marketing Director at MetraPark, where a capacity crowd lifted the roof off of First Interstate Arena for over 3 1/2 hours.

Parking lots around First Interstate Arena started filling up early in the afternoon as tailgating was underway for Combs' What You See is What You Get Tour with Ashley McBryde.

The show started at 7pm, McBryde went on stage around 8pm, and promptly at 8:55pm Luke Combs walked into the arena to AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' and hit the stage to open up with his hit single 'When It Rains It Pours.'

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

After one encore, and about 90 minutes of performing, Combs was still signing autographs in the crowd until around 10:30pm.

Just a few days before Luke Combs started head west to the Treasure State, he posted several photos of his fishing trip from back in March that had not yet been seen.

Combs and wife Nicole posted they had "a killer time" while in Montana on what they described as a "memorable trip."

During their visit in March, several other images were posted on Instagram from the Combs' visit to Big Sky Country, where they were reportedly fly-fishing in the Paradise Valley. CLICK HERE to read about Luke Combs' visit to Montana earlier this year.

