Best Cold-Weather Meals, According to Billingsites

Our Weird Wednesday topic today was what listeners thought was the best cold-weather meal. Our overwhelming winner was "Chili and". Chili and cinnamon rolls, cornbread, or Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits. All sound delicious.

Also receiving votes were taco soup, cheeseburger soup, and clam chowder.

And while we were getting these responses, I was thinking about the things that I've loved on cold days through the years.

I had an ex-girlfriend who made a killer tomato-based pasta sauce with sausage in it instead of ground beef. And she always made a huge batch that we could eat on for 3 or 4 days.

My mom made goulash which I sort of got tired of in my early 20s, mostly because it was one of the only things that I could make when I first got out on my own. She used ground beef, a can of Campbell's tomato soup, green peppers, onions, and some small elbow macaroni. Not good for you, but it stuck to your ribs.

My stepmom made beef tips and rice. It had a rich beef gravy to it. Really hit the spot on a cold winter day.

If I'm going out for food when it's cold, I want the same type of comfort food.

Outback has a great French onion soup. And it's hard to beat the gumbo that Montana's Rib & Chop House has every day.

And this morning I had a couple of folks send me recipes for both the taco soup and cheeseburger soup. And both of those sound pretty good on a day when the wind chill is 25 degrees below zero.

