An Arctic Blast Will Impact Southern Montana This Weekend

Fall kicked off mildly across most of Montana, with our first taste of winter conditions in lower elevations holding off until after Christmas. Daytime highs for the first couple weeks of 2025 have been average.

According to the National Weather Service office in Billings, Montana, the second half of January is about to bring much colder temperatures for much of southern and southeastern Montana.

Daytime highs could be below zero for some communities.

Per the NWS Facebook post on Tuesday morning (1/14), temps will continue to climb through midweek before a cold front rolls into the state on Friday, with temps dropping throughout the day on Friday.

Many communities east of the Divide can expect daytime highs in the single digits to low teens this weekend, with towns like Baker and Ekalaka expecting daytime highs below zero.



At this time, the agency expects Sunday (1/19/25) to be the overall coldest day of the weekend, with areas around Big Timber having potential 55-mile-per-hour gusts and wind up to 20 miles per hour (or more) expected in multiple communities across the state.



Remember your winter driving protocols for Montana.

The upcoming cold blast doesn't seem to include a lot of new snowfall for most of southern Montana (the Billings area could potentially receive up to 2 inches of fresh snow through Monday), but that doesn't necessarily mean travel conditions won't be difficult across portions of the state.

Always check the Montana 511 road report before you go. Travel with blankets, a warm coat, boots, and gloves. Carry tire chains and a small shovel (the compact folding models are perfect). Keep your fuel tank topped off when hitting the highways. Have water and snacks. Remember to slow down and yield to plows or first responders.

