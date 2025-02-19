This Montana City is Currently One of the Snowiest in the U.S.

You're not imagining things... we have had a lot of snow so far this season across much of Montana. Towns like Cooke City, West Yellowstone, and Big Sky are no strangers to measuring snowfall by the foot, instead of inches, but what about some of our bigger cities?

According to the folks at Golden Snow Globe, one Montana city is currently the 7th snowiest in the nation. The website has been tracking snowfall data for years, measuring snow in cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Snow blowers in Billings have been working overtime. Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash Snow blowers in Billings have been working overtime. Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash loading...

Billings, MT is among the Top 10 snowiest cities in the US.

So far this season, Billings has received a whopping 48 inches of snow, landing the Magic City in 7th place. We have received more snow than Denver, CO (with 41.9 inches) and Colorado Springs, CO (with 41.2).

Folks in Billings have been shoveling snow for several weeks now and this author has been grumbling that "this has got to be one of the worst winters we've had in a while." However, it's nothing the like record-breaking winter storm of 1978. That winter, Billings received a whopping 97 inches of snow! The average (from 1990 - 2010) is 57.4 inches a year.

This pup doesn't seem to mind the snow. Photo by Anastasia Ulyanova on Unsplash This pup doesn't seem to mind the snow. Photo by Anastasia Ulyanova on Unsplash loading...

Bring on the melt.

Most residents across the state are looking forward to a big warm-up as we head into the weekend. Highs in the Billings area are expected to reach the upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, with the extended forecast showing dry conditions and highs in the 40s through March 2. Hopefully, flooding won't become an issue.

Here are the Top 10 Snowiest Cities (population 100,000+) snowfall totals as of 2/18/25:

Erie, PA - 102.8"

Syracuse, NY - 97.4"

Rochester, NY - 76.1"

Buffalo, NY - 68.2"

Grand Rapids, MI - 61.7"

Boulder, CO - 53.4"

Billings, MT - 48"

Denver, CO - 41.9"

Colorado Springs, CO - 41.2"

Manchester, NH - 40.4"

H/T Big J Show

