The Flakes Noticed This One Thing About Billings Dogs & Owners

Today they came out with the most popular dogs in America. This info is compiled by the American Kennel Club.

No surprise to me since I have owned them for a long time: The Lab is the most popular dog in America. This dog is like the Ford F-150, the number one dog for 31 straight years.

Ike the dog at Paul's house Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Rounding out the top five are the French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles. The next five consist of bulldogs, beagles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers, and then dachshunds.

I love all of them except poodles and dachshunds, nothing personal but I'm just a bigger dog fan and don't like dogs that yip when they bark.

This topic of dogs and owners brought up a memory for me today.

Mark and I did a remote one year from a pet supply store in Billings and you could come in and get your picture taken with your dog.

We could not stop laughing when we noticed something.

It was amazing how many people came in and looked just like their dogs! Same hairstyle and color, facial features everything -- it was crazy!

Not only that, they dressed the same; it was nuts. The poor dogs must have felt humiliated having to wear all those silly clothes.

So, do you think I look like my dog, Ike?

One thing though is very evident, people love their dogs as much as their kids, me included. In fact, sometimes they test you and you wonder if you should have had more dogs and fewer kids. Probably not.

The dogs would just sit around and play video games and figure out how to make a living doing that..... Can't have that.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

