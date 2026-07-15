You're probably familiar with that country song, Goodbye Earl, but today we're saying "Hello!" to Earl, our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Earl is a chunky, charming, six-year-old Pitt Mix, who is ready for a new forever home. He's been at the shelter far too long. Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said Earl arrived over a month ago; most dogs at the shelter get adopted in four or five days.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Earl has a sad backstory.

Wulf said that Earl landed at the shelter because his human was found deceased. How sad is that? This hefty pup is a little on the shy side, but with a few treats and some gentle words, he warms up relatively quickly. Earl seems to be a bit of a "ladies' man" too.

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He gets along with respectful children and does well on a leash. Earl has a big smile, and I suspect he's quite the cuddle buddy.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

More of a cat person?

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter currently has nearly 100 cats and kittens in its foster program, and many of those kitties will be coming up for adoption soon. If you're looking for a cat, check the shelter.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for sponsoring Wet Nose Wednesday.

They're dog lovers at Advanced Employment, and they also love helping people find jobs and employers find great workers. If you need help in either department, reach out to the employment pro's at Advanced Employment to find out how they can help you "Get the job done, right!"

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