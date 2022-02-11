I'll be watching the game at home on Sunday afternoon as the Rams and the Bengals battle for victory in Super Bowl LVI, mainly because we have young kids and I never really feel super comfortable bringing a 5-year-old and 10-year-old to a rowdy bar. Plus, I like having my own comfortable recliner, a fully stocked fridge of beer, and a private bathroom a few steps away. I grabbed a three-pack of baby back ribs earlier this week and plan on tossing them on my smoker around noon. It's gonna be a great day for football.

That said... it's tough to beat the ambiance of a bar full of sports fans, with smiling waitresses bringing plates of hot food to your table, and maybe a shot of liquor when your team scores a touchdown. Most bars in Billings will be showing the game on Sunday, even your favorite little hideouts or casino but if you're looking for the best bars in town to watch the Big Game, read on.

Hooligan's Sports Bar - 109 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101

Hooligan's is one of the most popular sports bars in Billings and has been offering good times for years in the heart of downtown Billings. They always go big on Super Bowl Sunday. They're offering drink specials and chances to win tons of really cool prizes.

The Den - 1411 Chy Way, Billings, MT 59106

If you haven't made it out to The Den since they moved to their West End location a few years ago, you should really go check them out. On Game Day they're offering 1 bucket or tower of domestic beer, 12 wings, and pizza of your choice for $56 OR double the beer and wings with a pizza of your choice for $100. That's a pretty good deal.

Tiny’s Tavern - 323 N 24th St, Billings, MT 59101

Another longtime downtown favorite, you'll get buckets of beer on special this Sunday and complimentary appetizers at halftime. Tiny's wings are arguable some of the best in town and people love their broasted chicken. It's also the only place in town to find the legendary Orange Crush drink. So. Good.

The Grandstand Sports Bar & Casino - 905 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102

A Mid Town favorite, The Grandstand is well known for their chicken wings and you can order them dry or sauced up from mild to scorching. On Sunday they'll offer a wing special and buckets of beer. If wings aren't your thing, The Grandstand's pizzas are pretty decent and they have sandwiches, burgers, and other bar-food favorites.

Magic City Casino - 2499 Gabel Rd, Billings, MT 59102

Many casinos around town have one or two TVs tucked in the corner (usually stuck on FOX News). Magic City Casino is a big exception. They've got a ton of big screens at their new-ish location near Shipton's with plenty of tables for a great seat. On Sunday they'll have buckets of beer (5 for $12), happy hour all day, and all-you-can-eat pulled pork. Ask Scotty to show you a magic trick while you're there.

The Powderhorn Lounge & Casino - 4912 Laurel Rd, Billings, MT 59101

The Powderhorn has always been one of the more affordable places for drinks and they've got lots of room and TVs for your Game Day fun. Plus, you can order from the Muzzleloader Cafe menu, perhaps some of the best bar food options in Billings.

Buffalo Wild Wings - 411 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102

Yeah, I know... it's a chain, but they do a lot of business for a reason. On Super Bowl Sunday you can take advantage of their "tailgate" or "table gate" special. One is to-go, the other is dine-in, and the special seems like a nice deal; 40 wings, large tots, and an order of pretzel nuts for just $39.99.

The Play Inn - 1422 Main St, Billings, MT 59105

This popular Heights sports bar is a great place to catch the game. They're offering buckets of domestic beer for $13.50 and you can order their football wings special, 10 wings for $8, with prize giveaways at halftime.

Stadium Club - 1041 Main St, Billings, MT 59105

Practically right across the street from The Play Inn is the Stadium Club. It's owned by the same folks as The Den and they're offering the same special: 1 bucket or tower of domestic beer, 12 wings, and pizza of your choice for $56 OR double the beer and wings with pizza of your choice for $100.

Cadillac Jax Bar & Grill - 1744 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102

Jax is such a fun little bar. Their food is pretty good and the staff is great. They're advertising drink and food specials and lots of prizes. They're also a Sports Bet Montana location, so wager big and maybe you'll score some free cash.

Shooters Sports Bar, Grill & Casino - 1600 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102

Have some fun on Sunday at Shooters, with buckets of beer on special and the infamous $5 burger! You can also sign up to win season tickets to the Billings Outlaws. The first home game is rapidly approaching. If the game gets too boring, play pool on their newly refinished tables or shoot some darts.

Manny’s Sports & Entertainment 4241 Kari Ln, Billings, MT 59106

Manny's just got a fresh coat of paint and they're all shined up for Super Bowl Sunday. Tons of TVs, slushy drinks, food, and beer specials and they'll be giving away authenticated jerseys.

Disclaimer: All information in this article was either provided by the company's social media pages and/or by me making a phone call to the establishments. It is deemed reasonably accurate (as of 2/11/22) but may be subject to change. I and KMHK are not responsible for any errors or misrepresentation. Party on.