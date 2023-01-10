America Could Use Something Like This To Rally Around

Sometimes I come up with some of my best ideas while I am all alone, out in the middle of nowhere feeding my cows or doing some other farmer thing.

Yesterday I thought that a great thing for this country would be for Damar Hamlin to be introduced at the Super Bowl this year, head to the center of the field, and do the coin toss. I really feel at this point in time in America, we could really use something to cheer about.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

We have seen it before when we seem to be growing further and further apart and then all of a sudden something comes along and saves it. Remember 9/11 when we all rallied, joined together and we were all Americans. You know, one nation, under God.

Things are a little testy right now, too many people fighting and bickering and posturing, not united. I believe that all things happen for a reason, that many of us don't understand why, but they do.

Maybe this cardiac arrest that this young man suffered in front of the nation was supposed to serve a bigger purpose than just more attention to player safety. Maybe we all needed some intervention to try to get us all back on track again and realize what things are really important and matter the most.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

To have this man introduced at the biggest event in America and see him walk to the 50-yard line would be enough to inspire us all. It would give me goosebumps to witness the good in all of us that would be deafening for sure.

