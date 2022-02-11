I don't know what kind of fan you are, but I'm not a fanatic like some. Sure my favorite teams are the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. But as a fan of those teams, we are used to disappointment so the outcome of this weekend's game will not have me jumping off the East bridge.

While we were in Mexico we were watching the Kansas City vs Bengals game at the outdoor bar. When the Chiefs were up by three touchdowns, these Kansas City fans became so obnoxious and belligerent you could hardly stand it.

Well, guess what happened? You know. And then the mood started to change.

You could see the rage and anger in their faces. When they lost the coin toss and the Bengals were on the move they started to leave one by one. The final kick ended their season -- and the good time they were having at absolutely the most beautiful place you could spend a week.

I saw the one man in his Kansas City jersey punch the elevator while yelling at the top of his lungs. He went into his room slamming the door yelling about what the ----- were they doing. I thought, "Man he's got it bad".

If the Bengals lose this weekend my reaction will be "So, what's for dinner?" That's about it. I'm sorry it won't affect the rest of my year until next season.

Maybe next year for the Flakes trip we should go during the week off before the Super Bowl that way no one will have their life ruined. Enjoy the game and we'll see ya next week.

