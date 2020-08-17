Big Air Bash 2020 Set for August 28th at MetraPark

Octane Addictions is presenting some high-flying, back-flipping, death-defying action at MetraPark later this month, that will feature "the BEST group of freestyle athletes" they've ever welcomed into Billings.

The Big Air Bash 2020 will be held INSIDE of First Interstate Arena on Friday, August 28 at 7:30pm, and seating will be limited, according to the event Facebook page.

We are complying with all CDC social distancing guidelines for your safety. Keep it clean and keep it safe! Proper masks will be required upon entry. We are thankful to MetraPark for allowing us to host this show, and we are thankful to YOU for understanding!

One of the featured riders that you will see at the Big Air Bash 2020 is Matt Buyten, a three-time X Games Gold Medalist.

