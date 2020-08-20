3 Easy Ways to Win Tickets for BIG AIR BASH 2020

The BIG AIR BASH 2020 is going down inside of First Interstate Arena on Friday, August 28, and we've got multiple ways for you to win tickets to experience high-flying, back-flipping, non-stop action.

Here are 3 simple things you can do for a chance to WIN your BIG AIR BASH passes:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LISTEN to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday. Mark and Paul will let announce what you'll need to do for a chance to win beginning at 7am. Wake up with the Flakes from 5am to 10am every weekday.

ENTER TO WIN two (2) tickets for BIG AIR BASH 2020, and we'll select a winner on Wednesday, August 26.

Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets and VIP tables for BIG AIR BASH 2020 are limited. Tickets start at $20, or get a 4-pack for only $90.

CLICK HERE to get ticket information for BIG AIR BASH 2020 on Friday, August 28 at 7:30pm.

We are complying with all CDC social distancing guidelines for your safety. Keep it clean and keep it safe! Proper masks will be required upon entry. We are thankful to MetraPark for allowing us to host this show, and we are thankful to YOU for understanding! This is, by far, the BEST group of freestyle athletes we've ever brought to Billings. DON'T MISS OUT!