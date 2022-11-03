Big Variables That Keep Montanans Close (or Far) From Their Hometowns

I was talking to a friend the other day about how I don't live in my hometown of Great Falls anymore. Which got me wondering what percentage of people stay in the town where they were born.

So I polled my coworkers. Only one of them was born here in Billings. But you've got to remember the variables that keep folks put or allow them to move.

I found an article, "The Typical American Only Lives 18 Miles From Mom" in the New York Times that had some stats.

As you can guess by that headline, the average distance that people live from their mothers is 18 miles.

1. Income is a big factor. If a person can make significantly more money in a different city, they are likely to move. And bigger cities afford more job opportunities.

I left Great Falls with the thought of attending college in Missoula. Which I did. For three weeks. Apparently, kids with bad study habits shouldn't even bother with college. And after Missoula, I moved a couple of more times in search of better financial opportunities.

Montana Grizzlies Collegiate Images/Getty Images loading...

2. The Times article also said that people with college degrees tend to live farther away from home than those who don't.

3. Married people tend to move away more than singles. And as in Montana's case, people in rural states tend to live farther from where they grew up.

Get our free mobile app

4. Some people don't move away because they can't afford child care and rely on family to help with the kids.

Christian Religious Family Group Prays to God Thankful Crop Farm Thinkstock loading...

A survey by Pew Research said that with the exception of the military, 37% of Americans have never lived outside of their hometowns. Which is about what I would've guessed.