Bigfork Remembers Benghazi on 9/11

Sunday not only served as the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks on America, it also served as the 10-year anniversary of the Benghazi terror attacks on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Many of you may not have known this, but Montana actually has our own Benghazi Memorial in Bigfork, Montana. Retired Navy SEAL and former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was there to honor the fallen in Benghazi on Sunday.

Ryan Zinke: Today we also remember the 10-year anniversary of the Benghazi terrorist attack which took the lives of U.S. Navy SEALs Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and Information Officer, Sean Smith. Bigfork is home to the only known memorial to the four. I was honored to join the 9/11 Honor & Serve Foundation alongside fellow SEAL Jimmy Graham and pay homage to their memory.

Zinke, also a former Montana Congressman, is now running for the newly created Western Congresssional District in Montana.

His opponent, Monica Tranel (D-MT), is being hammered for her 9-11 social media message.

Chris Averill summed it up well:

Boy did this one land with a thud. Rough day for the Team Tranel intern that posted this. Unless you really intended this to be a screed against your fellow Montanans, in which case it landed exactly how you meant it. And boy did that fire up a bunch of folks.

Zinke's campaign manager also took notice:

Yikes - Dem candidate in Montana Monica Tranel uses 9/11 to go after Americans she sees as "threats to our democracy"... Tasteless, tactless, disgusting. Do better.