Last night we had a bunch of bikes at our eleventh Billings Bike Night at The High Horse Saloon. I thought there would be more bikes there but I forgot how close it is to Sturgis week the count always goes down a bit at that time. But who can complain about thirsty bikers hanging out at your place. Beartooth Harley has brought some nice prizes we have been giving away every week. Next Wednesday we are at Hudsons and we hope to see you there. Billings Bike Nights is brought to you by Beartooth Harley Davidson and 103 7 The Hawk.