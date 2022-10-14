Bet You Didn’t know Some of These Facts About the Treasure State

Being a newbie to Montana, I'm learning so many cool facts about this gorgeous state, so I thought I'd see if you knew any of these facts!

Yes, we know this is the Treasure State a.k.a Big Sky Country, but it’s also nicknamed “The Land of Shining Mountains.”

Credit: Nicy CJL on Unsplash Credit: Nicy CJL on Unsplash loading...

And it's nick-named this for a dang good reason! We can see the mountains shining all the way from Billings on clear days.

The Montana state animal is a Grizzly bear.

Credit: Mana 5280 on Unsplash Credit: Mana 5280 on Unsplash loading...

I am a seasoned tent camper- no glamping here folks. However, after learning about how many grizzlies there are out here, I am rethinking my tent camping for next summer.

Montana is home to the greatest number of golden eagles in the U.S.

Credit: Asmi Pai on Unsplash Credit: Asmi Pai on Unsplash loading...

I saw a golden eagle pick up a squirrel for dinner in my front yard just one week ago. It was one of the coolest moments to witness. However, I have a small dog and I'm afraid a Golden Eagle will come swoop him up! Gotta keep an eye on little Peanut while he's out in our yard.

Butte, MT has a lengthy history of mining and is known as “The Richest Hill on Earth.”

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Back in the day, miners would come from all over the world to work in this city. It was almost the state capital at one point. They still do some mining in Butte.

The first National Park in the world is Yellowstone National Park, thanks to Teddie Roosevelt.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Imagine if Roosevelt never made the National Parks a thing... our forests and rivers would be chopped down and full of pollution. Thanks Teddy!

Roe River in Montana is the shortest river in the world.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Roe River, at its longest point, is only 210 feet long. That's a basically a stream... but I don't make the rules. The Roe River runs from Giant Springs to the Missouri River near Great Falls, Montana, United States.