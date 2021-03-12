Billings Events for the Week of March 14 – 20, 2021

It's going to be a busy week around here next week.

Daylight Savings Time, Sunday, March 14

It starts Sunday morning at 2am when we move our clocks ahead and have a sleep hangover all next week. Why do we always have to lose this hour during calving?

Call For Kids, Thursday, March 18

Thursday it's a big day as we have our annual St. Vincent's PICU fundraiser for the pediatric program there. A great cause to ensure top-notch emergency care for our kids.

St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic, Saturday, March 20

Next week also is St Patty's day with pub golf going on the weekend of the 20th. You can find all the information you need at this link.

First Day of Spring, Saturday, March 20

The first day of spring arrives on Saturday as well. For your folks new to gardening, here are some tips.

Adaptive Performance Center Open House, Saturday, March 20

And this weekend, it's Adaptive Performance Center's open house on Saturday from 10am - 4pm at 1420 Broadwater. If your a vet (for those of you north of town not the kind that works on animals) or active military, you can check out their gym and training services they offer just for you. Mark and I have already sponsored memberships for eight wonderful vets, more to come.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.

