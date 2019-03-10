‘Corn Beef Cabbage’ Wins St. Patty’s Pub Golf Classic

It was a memorable day of sippin' drinks and sinkin' putts at the 2019 St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic. 20 teams of five competed in the annual championship that features 18 holes at nine of the best bars in Billings.

This year's championship began at The Stadium Club before rolling through Andy's Bar, High Horse Saloon, Manny's Sports, Tiny's Tavern, The Bayou of Montana, Squire Lounge and The Reno Club before converging on the The Red Door for the awards ceremony.

Besides cash prizes for the three lowest scores, teams are encouraged to get creative with their outfits and St. Patrick's Day themes for a shot at the Best Costume Award.

Here are the final results from the 2019 St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic:

1st Place ($300) - Corn Beef Cabbage with a score of 207.

Credit: Karen Gallegher

2nd Place ($200) - Puttheads with a score of 209.

Credit: Karen Gallegher

3rd Place ($100) - Rainbow Warriors with a score of 217.

Credit: Karen Gallegher

Best Costume ($150) - Fireball

Credit: Karen Gallegher