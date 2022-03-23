Teams of five got all dressed up and had fun at our annual St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic this past Saturday (03/19). Eight bars across Billings got out their greens, and we had an excellent time filled with laughter and green beer. We've not only got all the photos, but we also have the results. Check them out!

The Pub Golf Classic Begins Again

Participants were encouraged to dress up in their best St. Patrick's-inspired costumes and come up with a theme. Then, it was off to the races. Fourteen teams competed on the putting greens across Just 1 More Bar and Casino, The Reno Club, Shooters Sports Bar, the VFW Post #1634, Tiny's Tavern, the High Horse Saloon, The Den, and the Red Door. The Back 9 used their Golf Simulator for the hole at The Den, a super cool addition to the lineup for this year.

Get our free mobile app

Prizes were given away for first, second, and third place, as well as the coolest costume theme. Do any of the photos below make you want to play? Well, you're in luck! We hold the Pub Golf Classic twice a year. Our next event will take place in October. Plan out your costume theme, because it's going to be Halloween-themed.

Results of this year's event

Third Place - Woods in the Hood

Second Place - The Duttons

First Place - The Face Painters

Best Dressed - The Duttons - A Yellowstone-themed costume that everyone loved.

We've got more photos below of the event. A big thank you to everyone who participated in this year's St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic. We'll see you all at Halloween.

[PHOTOS] St. Patty's Pub Golf 2022 We've compiled the best photos of the folks putting to win the Pot O' Gold during the 2022 St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic!