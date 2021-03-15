The Farmer Says We Don’t Need to Change Our Clocks

It's Time. We do not need to change the clocks anymore. Ben Franklin gets credit for this in the late 1700s. Many people say he did it for the farmers, not true. But even if it was, we have tractors now with lights. A horse may have plowed one acre a day if lucky, and farmers liked it light in the morning anyway instead of the evening because it was cooler for the animal. Second, Ben Franklin also said early to bed early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise. So light in the morning was better. We get 16 hours of daylight in the spring and summer so what the hell difference does it make if we get more on both ends?

By the way, the real reason Franklin proposed the time change was to save on candles. Ok, we don't use candles anymore. Although, if we do end up relying on just sun and wind for our energy, we are going to need candles again, so maybe we better keep changing our clocks. Go figure. See ya tomorrow at 5.

