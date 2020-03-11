Today It’s For KIDS
Today we are raising money for St. V's PICU. If you could spare a few extra bucks do something that will make a difference right here at home. Call 869-3669 to donate or go to svhkids.org. There is nothing more important than our kids; you all know that if you listen to us in the morning. Help save a life today, please and THANK YOU.
