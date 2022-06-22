Billings Fire Dept Assists Stranded Hiker at Zimmerman Park

A hiker had a scary incident on Tuesday (6/21) in a Yellowstone County park, according to a social media post from the Billings Fire Department.

At 5:38 pm Tuesday evening, firefighters from the BFD were dispatched to Zimmerman Park to "assist a stranded hiker," but at the time of the post on Twitter, there was no other information about the rescue.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Darrek Mitchell was the Billings Fire Battalion Chief on the scene and said they provided "steep angle assist for a teenager" who was in Zimmerman Park.

The teen was in "no danger of falling," according to Mitchell, but they did help the individual up a "steep slope."

Billings Firefighters took less than two minutes to assist the teen once on scene at Zimmerman Park, according to BFD Battalion Chief Mitchell.

