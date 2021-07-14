(VIDEO) Head-On Collision Closes Zimmerman Trail

Zimmerman Trail is closed following a two vehicle collision during the Wednesday (7/14) rush hour, and that's causing some lengthy traffic delays throughout the Magic City.

Video of the accident scene recorded by Colby Hernandez, and posted on the Billings Reckless Drivers Group Facebook page by Dexter Jensen, shows a Ford sedan and a Toyota sedan with front end damage.

In the video, one individual appears to be exiting the Toyota following the collision, but no emergency crews had yet arrived on scene to check occupants for injuries.

With hundreds of motorists needing alternate routes home after Zimmerman Trail closed, traffic at several intersections throughout the city were backed up, with some reporting their drive time more than tripled tdday.

Shelby Maclaren posted on Facebook that motorists should avoid the Rimrock Road and Virginia intersection after she waited at the stop sign "forever," and said other drivers weren't letting people in or out of that area.

As of 6pm on Wednesday (7/14) Zimmerman Trail remained closed, but no reopening time was available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

