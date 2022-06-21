You'll have to forgive me, but until today (6/21) I wasn't really sure exactly what cystic fibrosis is. Perhaps it's just human nature, but I feel like most of us are fairly oblivious to unique medical conditions unless it's something that directly impacts our life.

For example, I could go on and on about pediatric strokes from our history with my kindergartner, but my knowledge of cystic fibrosis was minimal at best. Today I got to meet a family from Billings who are quite familiar with the disease. They stopped by our studios to share their daughter Adaira's story. You can listen to my interview with the Mehling family at the bottom of this article.

Photos: Adaira's Angels, used with permission/Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A genetic, life-threatening disease that affects more than 30,000 in the US.

I learned that cystic fibrosis is caused by a defective gene that causes the body to overproduce thick mucus. It can clog the lungs, pancreas, and other body parts and there is no cure. Thanks to advances in treatment drugs and research, the life expectancy of those with CF has increased dramatically in recent years. All babies born in the US are now screened for the condition at birth, which helps parents get a jumpstart on treatment and therapy options.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Lanor, Adaira & Randy Mehling.

Billings' Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis is 6/25 at Veterans Park.

Randy and Lanor Mehling walk for their 11-year-old daughter Adaira, as well as the 132 other families in Montana that are currently living with cystic fibrosis. If you'd like to join the walk, you can register HERE or just come to Veterans Park (2609 13th St W) on Saturday, June 25th. Same-day registration begins at 8 am and the easy walk/run/stroll starts at 9 am. You can learn more about Adaira's story on Adaira's Angels Facebook page. She's got a really great attitude, as you can hear from my interview (below).