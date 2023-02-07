[LISTEN] Breakfast Flakes Back Together With Country Star Mattea

So, we got to talk to Kathy Mattea this morning. We had both met her when she was the opening act for Vince Gill back in about '94 or '95. That was when Paul and I emceed quite a few concerts while wearing tuxedos.

Credit: Townsquare Media Credit: Townsquare Media loading...

She's quite the lady. She's touring with Suzy Bogguss and will be at the Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings. She's also touring with her own band. And she's picked up her own radio show on NPR called Mountain Stage.

Billings is hosting her and Suzy in a place that's newly renovated and had the best acoustics for a concert even BEFORE the updates. So, now it ought to be really amazing.

Alberta Bair Theater Credit: Google Maps loading...

This is going to be one of what I like to call an "Oh ya" concert. Because even though modern-day radio hasn't played either one of these talented songstresses in many years, every time they start another song, people are going to smile and say "Oh ya, I remember this one".

Back when we did our Golden Oldies Hour, we got a lot of requests for both Kathy and Susy. And I think part of the reason is that both gals picked songs that were just ear candy, radio, and sure-fire hits. Their songs said something.

Get our free mobile app

I finally got to ask her how she was able to get Don Williams to sing harmony on her first hit "Love At The Five & Dime". Interesting story. Tune in tomorrow to hear it. (that's a tease)

They have so many hits between them that won't be able to do every single hit they have. But it should be a great show.