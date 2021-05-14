Bring Your Dogs on This Billings Fun Run, June 12th at ZooMontana
I'm not much of a formal runner, as I shared with you in February when I wrote about the Lazy Bum Triathlon. Perhaps I'd be more inclined to participate in a fun run, if I could bring one of my dogs? I mean, why should my four-legged friends get left out of the
pain joy of running? If you like to run/walk and would love to bring your dog, then you should check out Tails & Trails, presented by the Billings Jaycees.
Tails and Trails Fun Run - 2 mile & 5K
Launched in 2013, the 2021 run/walk begins and ends at ZooMontana, with the route looping north around the Shiloh Conservation Area. Pre and post-race festivities in the ZooMontana parking lot include pet vendors, demonstrations and other fun activities. You can avoid a $10 late entry fee by registering before June 5th.
Billings Jaycees give back to the community.
In the past, the Tails and Trails Fun Run has raised over $11,000 and proceeds have helped support a number of pet organizations in Billings, as well as pet-focused improvements at Lake Elmo. The Jaycees said,
We are determined to bring attention to our furry population awaiting adoption, while getting animal lovers active.
Previous event recipients of funds include:
- Rimrock Humane Society,
- Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
- Billings Animal Rescue Kare
- Rez Dog Rescue
- Dog Tag Buddies.
You can register now for the very pet-friendly run, HERE. Other fun things coming up at ZooMontana this spring include the Medieval Marketplace (5/15), Movies Under the Stars (5/28) and the Koe Wetzel concert (6/24).
