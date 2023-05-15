A Childhood Home in Montana is Something Special

It was kind of cool to see pictures of my old house that the current owners put up for sale. It was one I got to help design and pick all of the colors.

And they posted about 50 pictures. So I took the virtual tour of my old home. And it was kind of funny seeing all the updates and color changes. But I suppose that most of the updates were needed. I mean, I sold the house seventeen years ago.

And as I was seeing all of the things that were changed, I couldn't help but notice that everything that the new folks did, looked really nice.

I've always said that if you got to live in the same house for your entire childhood, you were lucky. My folks moved a lot. And combining their moves and mine, I've lived at over thirty different addresses. When I'm back in my hometown of Great Falls, I'll always take time to drive by a couple of the old places where my family lived briefly. And it's crazy to think that we lived there some fifty years ago.

CMR High School at sunset Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Then I get to wondering what all of the other kids that lived on my street are up to these days. I've looked them all up on Facebook. But either they don't have an account or the spelling of their names is too common. And I notice that none of them have reached out to me.

But I'd like to talk to Mike Luker and see if he remembers breaking his arm when I was teaching him how to jump bikes.

