Billings Guide to 2021 Halloween Weekend Fun

Halloween weekend is fast approaching and since the spooky holiday lands on a Sunday this year, many activities are happening all weekend long in the Billings area. From haunted houses and hayrides to the best spots for treat-or-treating, there is something for just about everyone.

The weather is always a gamble in Montana on Halloween, and as we head towards the weekend, it doesn't look too horrible for shenanigans. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of rain and snow Saturday night, then clear and cold on Halloween. We'll see a daytime high of 42 and a low around 22. Kids are probably going to want a jacket over the top of their costumes.

Scarity Haunted House is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

If clowns creep you out, then this probably isn't the place for you. The Scarity Haunted House Freakshow Insanity Circus is located inside one-half of the Expo Center at Metrapark. This event is in its 3rd year and the big-budget production is definitely over-the-top with scares and thrills. Get tickets early for savings.

Attend Purgatory, right next door.

On Saturday night (10/30) the Purgatory Halloween party is happening on the other half of the Expo Center at MetraPark. Billed as the "biggest Halloween event in the state", attendees can purchase tickets that allow you to attend both the Haunted House Freakshow Insanity Circus and Purgatory.

Wear a costume to your favorite Billings bar.

The usual Halloween hotspots in Billings are hosting Halloween parties this year. Some notable entries include:

American Legion Post #4. Party with the Repeat Offenders on Saturday night.

Hooligans. Hooli's is always a fun spot downtown. Their Halloween party and costume contest is on Saturday night.

Bugz's Bar. Party Friday and Saturday night with the 7th Avenue Band.

Your dog doesn't hate you for making him wear a costume.

Ok, maybe he/she does. We'll never know because... dogs can't talk. However, pets of all types can get in on some Halloween fun at Shipton's Big R West on Saturday for their 20th annual Pet-O-Ween. The event is free and runs from noon to 8 pm with complimentary hot dogs and root beer. I've seen all types of pets at this family-friendly event in the past, including costumed chickens and rabbits.

Best spots for Trick-or-Treating in Billings.

Josephine Crossing is always a popular spot and so is the downtown area around Clark Ave. There's actually a Facebook page called Billings Halloween Homes that has a HUGE list of houses and businesses (by neighborhood) that are decorated and/or are welcoming trick-or-treaters. Other options, especially for younger kids include:

Downtown Billings Trick-or-Treat. Friday from 1 - 5 pm at over 20 participating downtown businesses.

Halloween Party at ZooMontana. Saturday from 6 - 10 pm. Hosted by Western Skies Real Estate, this FREE admission event will have a DJ and Dance party, costume contest, trick-or-treating, game stations, and food trucks on-site.

Trunk or Treat at Rimrock Mall. The mall isn't doing their indoor trick-or-treating this year, but you can still have fun in the parking lot during the 3rd annual Trunk or Treat car show. Hosted by the Outlaws of Octane, it's free for little ghosts and goblins and the event runs from 3 - 6 pm on Sunday.

Please remember to slow down and drive carefully through residential neighborhoods this weekend. Kids get caught up in all the excitement and candy and can get careless when it comes to traffic.