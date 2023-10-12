Shipton’s Big R 22nd Annual Pet-O-Ween Online Registration

Hey, loyal Cat Country & Mix 97.1 Listeners! We've teamed up once more with Shipton's Big R for Pet-O-Ween!

This Indoor Pet Show & Costume Contest has been running for 22 YEARS and counting, and wants to see your cutest pets!

Specifically, this show is open to Dogs, Cats, and other small animals.

Join Shipton's Big R, Cat Country 102.9 & Mix 97.1 on Saturday, October 28th inside at the back of Shipton's Big R West. Big R West Employees will also be dressed up in their own costumes, so be sure to dress up too!

Registration (in person) starts at 11 AM, however, this year we have introduced PRE-REGISTRATION, so you don't need to wait in line.

To register, simply complete the form below.

If you are experiencing issues, click the button below to open it in a new window.

This year, each category has a chance to win a $75 Shipton's Big R Gift card! And Shipton's is offering FREE Pet Photos... and FREE Pet Treats for contestants (while supplies last).

Also up for grabs, Shipton's will be providing FREE Hot Dogs & Barq's Root Beer to keep us humans fed, too.

Cat Country 102.9 will be LIVE on Location from 11 AM until 2 PM at Shipton's Big R West, and we encourage EVERYONE to be dressed up to show off their Halloween spirit!

Don't forget, Shipton's has a great selection of treats, pet food, and toys for any holiday or occasion.

See you on Saturday, October 28th at Shipton's Big R West for... Pet-O-Ween!

