So, What’s Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy? Drum Roll Please…

I was in the grocery store the other day and right there in front so everyone could see, there it was.....the Halloween candy. I pretended that I didn't see it and continued to head towards the fruits and vegetable section with my wife, but as I walked away, I could hear it calling my name.

Ugh.

I love Halloween candy. Well, in all fairness, I love candy but Halloween lets you overindulge without a whole lot of judgment from others.

I have my favorites of course. Kit Kat, Heath, and Nerds would be my Top 3. Plus, most of the time they are those mini ones which mean you eat like 20 of them and still tell yourself, "well, all together it was like one regular-sized candy bar".

Photo by Amit Lahav via Unsplash

So what is Montana's top pick for favorite Halloween candy? I decided to do some research and was shocked at what I found. According to candystore.com, which has an interactive map of all of the favorite Halloween candy around the United States, number one in Montana is...

Dubble Bubble Gum.

Yep, that bubble gum that comes in the bucket and is individually wrapped. Don't get me wrong, I'm a fan. In fact, that was the gum they would give out at the Barber Shop when I was growing up, but number one? Apparently so.

Twix came in second place, followed by M&M's for Montanans and both are solid choices. To the east of us, North Dakota picked Candy Corn as their favorite, to our south Wyoming went with Salt Water Taffy, and our friends in Idaho picked Starburst as number one.

Photo by Taylor Rooney via Unsplash

So, whatever your choice, enjoy, and even though it's several weeks away Happy Halloween.

