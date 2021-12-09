This morning we kicked off our St. Jude radiothon to help raise money for the hospital in Tennessee. This state-of-the-art cancer center has really helped put people's lives back together after their child has been diagnosed with cancer.

The most amazing part is care from St. Jude's is no financial burden on the family. The cure rate is now over 80% which in itself is remarkable.

Cat Country 102.9 is in the fight to end childhood cancer. READ MORE.

Taking the healthcare conversation locally, we are so fortunate here in Billings to have the great medical care that we do. It's the best between Seattle and Minneapolis. One reason is because of our way of life here and all the beauty and recreational opportunities that Montana offers attract some of the best that medicine has to offer.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

I know this first hand with my own son Jake, who currently is fine-tuning his skills as an orthopedic surgeon. He and his fiancée, who is an Emergency room doctor, talk often about their love and affection for the Great Northwest. They both are looking forward to the day when they can return and start their careers in the part of the country they love the most. It's one of the great qualities that we have here that not many people know about, but Billings is really a prime medical hub and we are so lucky.

Add in all of the other great support personnel like nurses and PA's etc. and it only makes it better. A great doctor is like a great fire department, when you need one it's great to know that they are just right around the corner. You all do God's work and we are so fortunate to have you. See ya tomorrow at 5 am for another day of St. Jude fundraising.