Billings Has Hosted Amazing Music Acts, Do You Remember These?

So, I was sitting here thinking about the best concerts that I've seen in Billings, and not just the ones at MetraPark. I'm talking about shows in bars, hotel ballrooms, and outdoor events like Zoo Grass.

Immediately upon Googling the concerts held at MetraPark, I was sorry that I missed a bunch of great concerts. Most of which were held before I moved here in 1988. Would you believe that Eric Clapton, Kiss, and Fleetwood Mac all played a show at our county facility? All three of those acts sold fewer tickets than Lawrence Welk did when he appeared here in June of 1977. (That last one is not one of the shows that I was sad about missing.)

I wasn't old enough to see those shows in 1976-77. Otherwise, I would have been here in March of 1976 for the show with Jerry Reed AND C.W. McCall!

Now back to the original topic, best concerts held here. I grew up a huge Elton John fan so I'm putting his concert on my list. Three hours of recognizable hits, not counting the two new songs from the album that he had just completed with Leon Russell.

I felt the same way about the two shows by the Eagles. Don Henley's voice is just one of the most amazing that I have ever heard. Plus, I'm a huge Joe Walsh fan and sang with Joe on "Rocky Mountain Way" and "Life's Been Good," even though "good tickets" cost $169.50 for the show in 2015.

I saw Ray Charles at Alberta Bair Theatre in 1989, and he was simply amazing. Other great ABT shows include Crystal Gayle, Larry The Cable Guy, Don Williams, and a couple of Merle Haggard shows, one of which I got to emcee, and I hang out with Merle backstage.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band were my favorite Zoo Grass artists. We even got to go back up on stage for the encore and we all sang "Will The Circle Be Unbroken."

I have never seen a Garth Brooks show that wasn't one of the best concerts a person could ever see.

Jo Dee Messina had a bunch of hits and was really good. As was Patty Loveless. And Sheryl Crow did a great set when she played the fair here in about 1996.

But the one that kind of surprised me was when Sugarland did their show here. Lead singer Jennifer Nettles' voice live is amazing. We had front-row seats. When she was singing a love song on our side of the stage, she winked at me. If this whole "Sheryl Crow" thing doesn't work out, I could have a new crush.

Which shows did you like?