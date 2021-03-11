Billings ‘Howl’ Planned to Commemorate Year of Pandemic

During the shutdown last spring, a nightly tradition started around the Magic City, when residents would head outside at 8pm to howl in support of our healthcare workers.

Another "Community Howl" is planned for Friday night (3/12) at 8pm, and this time it's for everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promoted by the Billings Public Library, Remembrance Day is March 12, and BPL is inviting Yellowstone County residents to step outside for howling at 8pm to "honor of everyone who has worked tirelessly this past year to keep our community healthy, build resiliency and support our neighbors."

Billings Public Library says via Instagram that our community has "experienced great heartache and loss" during the past year, and wants the night of remembrance to also be about the "tremendous examples of love and support" that was seen around our city during the pandemic.

Like the howling in Billings, many cities around the world found ways to show support for healthcare workers during the first "stay-at-home" order. In New York City, cheering would break out every night at 7pm for healthcare workers.

Last May during National Nurses Week, the Montana National Guard had a C-130 flyover to honor our healthcare workers, and there was a Public Safety parade around the hospitals in Billings.

The Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds also did a flyover tour of several U.S. cities last April, as a thank you to all on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

