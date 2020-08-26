Billings Luxury Airbnb is $795/Night – Yes, It’s Awesome

As much as Billings tries to be as popular as our friends in the western half of the state, I think we can all admit we're kind of Montana's redheaded stepchild when it comes to being a popular Montana vacation destination (no offense to gingers or stepchildren). Whitefish is awesome and Big Sky is loaded with Range Rovers full of cash. Flathead Lake is drop-dead gorgeous and even Georgetown Lake is getting fancier by the year, with million dollar "cabins" lining the shore. Mountains, lakes, waterfalls and ski resorts are simply more attractive to most vacationers than good old Billings. Home to industries and... uh, other stuff.

Sure, our tourism department is attempting to brand us as "Montana's Trailhead", but honestly, is Billings really much of a destination? Not much. So $795 per night for an Airbnb in the Magic City might seem ridiculous. Hear me out for a second though, because this place I found in the heart of Billings, is absolutely stunning. Considering it sleeps up to 10 (4 bedrooms/5 baths), the cost per person, per night would only be $79.50 each.

Credit: Airbnb

The 5,000 square foot main home (with an additional 1,000 square foot guest villa also available) is on Virginia Lane. Airbnb doesn't give you the exact address until you book a reservation, but you could simply drive around Virginia Lane and spot this gorgeous home from the street.

Credit: Airbnb

Pool and jacuzzi in a backyard oasis? Yes, please. In-ground pools are not exactly common in Montana and to find one in a vacation rental in Billings is even more rare. I'm not sure when the host shuts down the pool for the season, so if you'd like to wrap up the year with nine of your best friends and throw a swanky pool party, you'd better get on it.

Credit: Airbnb

The luxury home is tastefully decorated and features plenty of space for you and your crew to spread out.

Credit: Airbnb

The kitchen and dining areas are designed with entertaining in mind. If the main kitchen doesn't give you enough room to cook, there's also a butlers kitchen. Talk about a foodies paradise. Why not host Thanksgiving dinner at this house? Or how about renting it for Halloween weekend and having one hell of a party? A respectful, non-damaging, please-don't-break-anything party.

Credit: Airbnb

Remember the nine friends you are going to invite with you to help share the expense of spending $795 per night? You could fit ALL of them with you into this giant shower room. Foam party in the bathroom? Why not! It's bigger than most bedrooms.

Credit: Airbnb

This pic is the entryway to the 1,000 square foot guest villa. It looks just as nice as the main residence.

Yes, spending $795 per night is a little easier to swallow at a 5-star hotel room in Vail, a beachfront hotel in Waikiki, a penthouse at the Venetian or a luxurious ski condo at the Yellowstone Club. But this place would be great if you're having a wedding and need accommodations for guests, planning a family reunion, or if you want to throw one heck of a party with nine of your friends. Responsibly, of course. Here's a link to the listing.