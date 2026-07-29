Hop On It. “Hamburger” the Bunny is Ready to Adopt in Billings
Be still my beating heart. 95% of our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pets from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter are dogs. Every once in a while, we'll feature a cat or kitten.
So when Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, showed up today with a bunny, I was pretty excited. As far as I can recall, this was the first rabbit we've had in our 23rd-floor studios.
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Meet Hamburger, the adorable rabbit.
Wulf said someone found Hamburger hopping around the Billings area and brought him to the shelter on July 25th. He's a black, short-haired bunny, age unknown (it's difficult to determine a rabbit's age), who weighs about 8 pounds.
Hamburger is pretty chill.
This guy obviously had a human who cared for him; he's not skittish, and he seems to enjoy being held and petted.
Rabbits can be great pets.
My oldest daughter got a bunny when she was little. His name was Chewy Chew Choo, and he looked a lot like Hamburger. Rabbits are relatively easy to care for; they can be house-trained with a litter box, or they can live outdoors year-round in a well-built rabbit hutch.
Bonus: rabbit droppings are an excellent "cool" fertilizer for your garden or compost pile.
Adopt Hamburger for just $30.
Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting pet adoption in the Billings area. Need a job, fast? Advanced can connect you with local employers hiring today. Need workers, fast? Let Advanced Employment handle the hassles of hiring. Reach out to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"
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