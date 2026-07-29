Be still my beating heart. 95% of our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pets from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter are dogs. Every once in a while, we'll feature a cat or kitten.

So when Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, showed up today with a bunny, I was pretty excited. As far as I can recall, this was the first rabbit we've had in our 23rd-floor studios.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Meet Hamburger, the adorable rabbit.

Wulf said someone found Hamburger hopping around the Billings area and brought him to the shelter on July 25th. He's a black, short-haired bunny, age unknown (it's difficult to determine a rabbit's age), who weighs about 8 pounds.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Hamburger is pretty chill.

This guy obviously had a human who cared for him; he's not skittish, and he seems to enjoy being held and petted.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Rabbits can be great pets.

My oldest daughter got a bunny when she was little. His name was Chewy Chew Choo, and he looked a lot like Hamburger. Rabbits are relatively easy to care for; they can be house-trained with a litter box, or they can live outdoors year-round in a well-built rabbit hutch.

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Bonus: rabbit droppings are an excellent "cool" fertilizer for your garden or compost pile.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt Hamburger for just $30.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting pet adoption in the Billings area. Need a job, fast? Advanced can connect you with local employers hiring today. Need workers, fast? Let Advanced Employment handle the hassles of hiring. Reach out to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

THROWBACK: 35 Years of KCTR Cat Country in Billings, Montana Thank you Montana for tuning into KCTR Cat Country all these years. Enjoy these retro photos of our fans, staff, and of course The Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul. Gallery Credit: Cat Country