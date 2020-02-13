It's great when a Montanan makes it big. I love hearing stories about our residents making it to the "majors"... whether it's an athlete, an actor, an astronaut or a model, it's always cool to see one of our neighbors in Big Sky Country putting Montana on the map nationwide. So, when I heard that a gal from Billings is in the running to be on the cover of Inked Magazine, I just had to share the news with you.

Her name is Ashleigh Nading. She's 30 years old, a Leo, and enjoys travel and art. In her Q & A with Inked Magazine, she says:

What was your first tattoo? A rainbow nautical star on my left hip. Typical. Is it true that getting tattoos is addictive? I think the feeling of accomplishment from sitting through it, mixed with the confidence it brings me aesthetically, is addicting. It’s like a badge that you earn by being willing to be temporarily uncomfortable. Once it’s over it feels good, and looks badass. If you were voted Inked Magazine's cover girl, what would you do with $25,000? I would be overcome with gratitude if chosen! I’d use a good portion of it to put toward a house (with a big back yard) for me and my dog, Iris. Part of it would become donations to rehab centers and be used for helping others who are in recovery, trying to get their lives back on track. I suppose the adult thing to do would be to eliminate any existing debt I have. And the rest would go towards more tattoos and traveling!

Cast your vote for Ashleigh HERE. You can vote once per day for free or you can help stuff the ballot box by making a donation on the voting page to MusicCares, an awesome non-profit that Aerosmith is a big part of. Good luck, Ashleigh. We hope you make the cover.