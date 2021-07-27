Billings Business Delivers Beautiful Bouquets That You Can Eat

When Robert Zarbock was wanting to send his wife Azure a specific gift over a year ago, he realized that sending a fresh fruit arrangement to someone in Billings was not an option.

So, he decided to bring "The World’s Leader in Fresh Fruit Bouquet’s" to Billings, and open Montana's first location of Edible.

A Billings native, Robert Zarbock also owns and operates Little Caesar’s restaurants in and around Billings, and said the Edible franchise was the "perfect brand to partner with," and is looking forward to bringing "a delicious new concept to my hometown."

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Considered the "world's leader in innovative gifts and treats," Edible is in a beautifully remodeled building at 1110 Broadwater Avenue near the Shrine Auditorium, at the former Suds Hut location.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to Edible store manager Kimberly Schwindt, who will oversee daily operations, the new Billings store will be one of only four Edible franchises in the country that will feature a café-like experience at their location.

While continuing to create their freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate, this new Edible concept will also feature a smoothie bar, baked goods, pastries, bulk fruit, fruit cups, and other treats that you can enjoy in a sit-down environment.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Edible arrangements and bouquets start at under $30, with add-on's like fresh cut flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals available to make your gift as extravagant as your imagination. Most arrangements can be delivered the same day if you can in the morning, and for smaller arrangements, walk-in orders can typically be ready in about an hour.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Edible will have two delivery trucks running out of their Broadwater Avenue location, and will deliver to an approximate 15 mile radius, which includes Laurel, Lockwood, and Billings Heights. There will be no delivery fee, except on same day deliveries.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Store manager Kimberly Schwindt says Edible is currently hiring for "fruit experts" and delivery drivers, and anyone interested can call (406) 534-1154, or stop by the store. Edible plans to employ around 16 people at their peak, according to owner Robert Zarbock.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Edible also will be offering catering options for your event or gathering with fruit platters, fruit and cookie trays, fruit boxes, and more.

As a huge health-nut, the product is simply delicious giving consumers a way to indulge their sweet-tooth in a healthy manner. My wife and I are looking forward to joining the Edible® team and launching the brand’s reach into Montana. -Robert Zarbock

According to a press release, the Billings location will be the first of two stores scheduled to open in this region thanks to local owners Robert and Azure Zarbock.

