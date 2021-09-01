Montana’s First ‘Le Macaron’ to Open in Downtown Billings

Signs have gone up in a downtown Billings window front that reveal a new pastry and gelato shop will soon be taking over a prime location on Broadway Avenue.

According to the information on their Facebook page, Le Macaron French Pastries will be opening before the end of 2021 at 112 North Broadway, in the location that used to be occupied by Terakedis Fine Art Gallery.

Le Macaron will be serving "Simple, Elegant French Patisseries and Authentic French Macarons," along with handcrafted gelato, according to their Facebook.

Currently, the closest Le Macaron French Pastries location to Billings is in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Le Macaron franchise was born in Florida, according to the company website, and was started by a mother living in the Sunshine State and her daughter who was living in France that had a dream to share "delectable French macarons with the world and to reunite their family."

Besides their famous macarons that will be offered in more than 20 flavors, Le Macaron will also serve gourmet chocolates, creamy French gelato and sorbet, specialty European style coffees, classic French pastries and homemade candies.

What is a macaron?

According to Wikipedia, a macaron is a "delicate meringue and almond-flour based sandwich cookie," with recipes dating back to 17th century France. Each macaron is about 80 calories each, and are made with no gluten containing ingredients, according to their website.

What is the difference between gelato and ice cream?

French gelato generally has less fat than regular ice cream, and is made with a base of 3.25 percent butterfat whole milk, according to Wikipedia. Gelato typically has about 70 percent less air and more flavoring than most ice creams, which gives it "density and richness," according to Wikipedia.

