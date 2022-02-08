2 Vacant Buildings on West End of Billings Get New Businesses

There's something new for the furbabies and the gearheads coming to two previously vacant buildings on the west end of Billings.

In the former location of Billings Hardware on the corner of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West, a national auto parts chain has occupied the space next to Albertsons.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Napa Auto Parts moved into the building at the end of 2021 and is now officially open seven days a week at 3175 Grand Avenue with all your car parts and auto accessories.

Get our free mobile app

It's still unsure how Napa will utilize the fenced outdoor space that was used for a large greenhouse and plant selection for Billings Hardware.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

Billings Hardware sold their Grand Avenue location and moved everything to their Broadwater store in August 2021, according to the Billings Gazette.

Another building that's been home to several businesses over the past decade, including several stints as a Spirit Halloween, and Timesquare Furniture and Mattress, is now getting what looks to be a more permanent resident.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

Caring Hands Veterinary Hospital is moving from its current location at 533 South 24th Street West to a much larger facility at 985 South 24th Street West.

According to a post on the Caring Hands Veterinary Hospital Facebook page, they plan to have an indoor, temperature-controlled exercise yard for dogs and a "Catio" for cats that are boarded at their new building.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

The new home of Caring Hands is coming in the fall of 2022, according to a social media post.

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well