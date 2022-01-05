A new shopping and business complex is coming to life off of Shiloh Road on the west end of Billings, and we've just heard about another franchise that will be opening there soon.

The development is located between Avenue B and C off Shiloh Road, just north of Grand Avenue, and already has an Anytime Fitness, and another location for City Brew that will be coming soon.

According to our source, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio called HOTWORX will open its first Montana location in the development later this year and will offer "a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption," according to their website.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

With hundreds of locations from California to Florida, HOTWORX uses their patented sauna that provides heat, infrared, and exercise, which claims to "burn more calories in less time."

A few businesses have already opened their locations just behind the new development off Shiloh Road, including Vitality Medical and Wellness Center, F45 Functional Training, and Montana Smiles Orthodontics.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The new west end development continues to grow, with plans for more businesses and franchises to open inside the complex as construction is completed in 2022.

If you have a tip on a new business or restaurant opening in Billings, email johnny.vincent@townsquaremedia.com.

