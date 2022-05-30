Billings Convenience Store Robbed, 3 Juveniles in Custody

A convenience store in midtown Billings was robbed early on Sunday morning (5/29), according to the Billings Police Department.

According to a post on social media, BPD officers responded to the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Avenue around 3:49 am Sunday for a report of a robbery.

Upon arriving, officers discovered that two juveniles had stolen items from the store while the employee reportedly had a "physical confrontation" with another male suspect.

Billings Police Sgt. Mansur said the suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

While investigating another robbery involving three juveniles and a hatchet in downtown Billings, officers located and arrested the three male juveniles.

No further details about the robbery, or if there were any injuries in the incident were provided in the social media post from the Billings Police Department.

This story will be updated if more information is released by Billings Police.