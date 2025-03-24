A Montana Credit Union Was Robbed on Monday: Suspect In Custody

Authorities in Butte, MT have a suspect in custody after a man allegedly robbed a credit union Monday afternoon. In a post on social media, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement shared details of the robbery, and subsequent apprehension of the suspect.

At 12:21 pm on Monday, March 24, law enforcement received a call from Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union at 1925 Elizabeth Warren in Butte. The credit union reported that a man presented a note demanding cash.

Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union, under construction in 2019. Credit Google

The credit union employee complied, giving the unidentified man an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured and no weapon was displayed during the encounter. The individual fled the scene.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester shared an update just a few hours later that the suspect was apprehended without incident near Rocker, MT by the Montana Highway Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.

The FBI says there were 1,263 financial institution robberies in the US in 2023, down significantly from 4,237 in 2013. There was just one bank robbery in Montana in 2023. Many remain unsolved.

