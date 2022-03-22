There are currently emergency crews being reported along the Rims in Billings for a possible rescue.

According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter page, crews responded to East Airport Road and North 27th Street for a rescue on "top of the Rims."

There weren't many details given in the post on @BillingsFire, and the only information currently available is the report of "a person who fell."

Billings Fire and the Billings Police Department are asking the public to "please avoid the area."

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

