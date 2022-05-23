Billings, Montana Has Baby Formula for Needy Families

You gotta wonder what in the world is going on when the United States of America has to ask other countries for help. Usually we are the ones helping out the rest of the world. Not this time, as federal government bureaucracy has forced a baby formula shortage in America, while pallets have been spotted on the southern border.

That being said, if you know a family in need of baby formula- Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV) now has formula available. Family Promise is an incredible faith-based organization that helps homeless families get back on track, and also offers a diaper bank to help families in need that have babies.

According to a press release from Family Promise, their diaper bank has formula to distribute to families in need that can be picked up during their diaper bank hours.

Despite the national shortage, the partnerships and donors of the community has allowed the Diaper Bank to have extra stocked up. This formula is available as supplies last. The Family Promise Community Diaper Bank is open every Tuesday from 3:30pm-5:30pm at the Family Promise Day Center located at 10 S. 26th Street.

They tell us that it is all done through a drive up service, so you don't even need to get out of your car. The press release added that "The Community Diaper Bank strives to make sure every baby is healthy, happy and dry."

Here's some quick stats they also shared:

In Montana 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need.

1 in 5 children live in poverty.

In 2021 FPYV Community Diaper Bank has distributed over 300,000 diapers locally.

If you'd like to donate diapers, wipes or money, donations can be dropped off at 10 S. 26th Street in Billings.