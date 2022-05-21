A parking lot fight on the south side of Billings ended with gunfire early on Saturday morning (5/21).

According to the report on social media from Billings Police Sgt. Mansur, officers responded to the 4900 block of Southgate Drive at 1:12 am for "reckless discharge of a firearm."

Sgt. Mansur said via @BillingsPD on Twitter that 8 to 12 rounds were reportedly fired into the air during the fight, and all the individuals involved had fled before BPD officers arrived on the scene.

Less than a month ago on April 23, there was a homicide in this same location when a 29-year-old Billings man was shot and killed by a 19-year-old male, also a resident of Billings, following a disturbance near America's Wild West nightclub on Southgate Drive.

An investigation into the parking lot fight and shooting is "ongoing," according to the post on Twitter from the Billings Police Department.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.