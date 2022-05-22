2 Stabbings Reported in Billings Overnight Saturday (5/21)

It was a violent start to the weekend in Billings with shootings, robberies, and stabbings reported over a 24-hour period.

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, there were two separate stabbing incidents early on Saturday morning (5/21) less than 3 hours apart.

The first incident was reported at 1:10 am Saturday when Billings Police officers responded to the 500 block of South 27th Street for a "residential disturbance." When officers arrived on the scene they located one male who had been stabbed and a female who was assaulted.

Both of the individuals were transported to area hospitals for their injuries, and only the female was arrested, according to the social media post from Sgt. Mansur of the Billings Police Department.

About an hour later, Billings Police posted information about a second stabbing near downtown involving a man and a woman.

According to the post on @BillingsPD, officers responded at 3:33 am to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North for an assault with a weapon call. When officers arrived they located a female victim who had "non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound."

A male suspect in the stabbing was located shortly after the incident and arrested, while the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to the post from Billings Police Sgt. Peterson.

This was the fourth reported stabbing in Billings during the month of May, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

Just less than a week ago, a 21-year-old male suffer multiple stab wounds during an incident in the Billings Heights. That stabbing occured on May 16 at 531 Judith Lane, and the stabbing suspect was unknown at the time of the social media post from the BPD.

This story will be updated if more details are released from the Billings Police Department.

