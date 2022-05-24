36-Year-Old Billings Man Dead After Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATED: 9:10 am on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The Billings Police Department has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting on Monday night (5/23).

According to a press release from Lt. Lennick, officers responded to the Ledgestone Hotel at 4863 King Avenue East around 11:19 pm last night for a report of a male assaulting a woman with a firearm.

Before arriving on the scene, Billings Police officers were given a description of the suspect's vehicle and located the man shortly after. The suspect then "failed to stop for officers and a pursuit was started," according to Lt. Lennick.

The suspect's vehicle became disabled at Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue, and Billings Police say he was "armed and non-compliant."

Lt. Lennick said in the press release that 6 Billings Police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper were involved in the shooting.

The 36-year-old man was from the Billings and Hardin area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billings Chief of Police St. John will have a press conference regarding the officer-involved shooting today (Tuesday 5/24) at 11 am.

We will have a follow-up story following Tuesday's news conference.

