Updated at 3:08 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022 to correct Dec. 3 date to Jan. 3.

Billings' first reported shooting of 2022 happened just before midnight Jan. 3, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Beck from the Billings Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 10:50 pm MDT on Monday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 1223 Mullowney Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year old man who "sustained a gunshot wound," and had him transported to a Billings hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the social media post.

An investigation into the shooting at the hotel and convention center is "ongoing," according to Billings Police Sgt. Beck.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more details are released.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.