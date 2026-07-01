Some of my favorite summer events aren't the biggest ones. They're the ones that still feel like the Montana I grew up loving. Homesteader Days in Huntley is exactly that kind of celebration.

One of my favorite parts of spending the day in Huntley is finding a spot beneath those giant cottonwood trees. If you've ever been to the Homesteader Park grounds, you know what I'm talking about. On a hot July afternoon, plopping your lawn chair down in that cool shade is worth its weight in gold.

Add in the smell of barbecue, the sounds of live music, and kids running around having the time of their lives, and it's hard not to appreciate the authentic small-town atmosphere.

Read More: Protecting the Neighborly Culture That Defines Montana Life

Darryl Worley - Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Darryl Worley - Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The 62nd annual Huntley Project Lions Club Homesteader Days returns on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, with two days packed full of family fun.

Friday night features country star Darryl Worley live in concert beginning at 8 PM. Tickets are $45 in advance through July 9 or $55 at the gate on July 10. Gates open at 4:30 PM, and organizers remind guests that coolers are not permitted.

Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash

The fun continues throughout the day on Saturday.

Saturday is loaded with activities, starting with the Homesteader Run at 8:15 AM and gates opening at 10 AM. The always-popular parade steps off at 11 AM, followed by a full day of attractions including the Lions Club Famous BBQ beef and chicken dinner, kids carnival rides and games, bingo, fun on the farm activities, and live music from the Tanglewood Band.

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The evening wraps up with the legendary greased pig race at 5:30 PM, followed by a fireworks show at dusk on July 11.

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Whether you're coming for the concert, the parade, or simply an excuse to spend a summer day under those towering cottonwoods, Homesteader Days is another reminder that some of Montana's best traditions are still found in its small towns.

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz