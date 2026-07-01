Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is in the news this week regarding the City's decision not to renew its contract with the shelter to handle stray pets in Billings. We're not sure how this will all shake out, but one great way you can support YVAS (the busiest animal shelter in Montana) is by adopting a pet.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Like our featured Wet Nose Wednesday dog this week, Bella.

Bella is a compact, 50-pound, cattle dog mix. Perhaps there is some Chow in her bloodline, said YVAS Community Engagement Coordinator Izzy Zalenski, but it's anyone's guess without a doggie DNA test.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bella is calm and friendly.

Cow dogs may have a reputation for liveliness, but Bella seems to break that stereotype. During her in-studio visit today, she was a well-behaved sweetheart. She arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray, but it's obvious someone cared for her.

This dog might be the one for you and your family.

Bella loves other dogs; old dogs or young pups, she seems to get along with everyone at the shelter, said Zalinksi. She handles well on a leash and enjoys walks, car rides, and playing fetch.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

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Browse all of the pets currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE.

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